26CV0072: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Steve D. Jackson, breach of contract.

26CV0073: Roof Prodigy, LLC v. AB’s Remodelers, LLC, breach of contract.

26CV0074: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Kierra Mays, breach of contract.

26CV0075: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Amanda S. Schliep, breach of contract.

26CV0076: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Virginia L. Ahrens, breach of contract.

26CV0077: Krishna’s Limestone, LLC v. Creations Market LLC, Creations Market Multiple Services LLC, Dieudonne Joseph, Philomene Philostin, breach of contract.

26CV0078: Joshua Barnett, Morgan Barnett v. Momentum Roofing and Exteriors LLC, Dwayne Yoder, complaint for damages.

26CV0079: Elba Ozuna-Gonzalez v. James Timmons, Paal Timmons, personal injury.

26CV0080: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Shawn Druckenbroad, breach of contract.

26CV0081: Elan Financial Services, US Bank National Association v. Lori K. Greil, breach of contract.

26CV0082: American Express National Bank v. Katelynn Carrington, breach of contract.

26CV0083: Patricia Hazelton v. Pamela Littlejohn, Treasurer Clark County Ohio, Unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, legatees, Executors, administrators, and assigns of Sherman Tyson, quiet title.

26CV0084: Dayspring of Miami Valley v. Thomas Easter, Thomas W. Easter, breach of contract.

26CV0085: Peter Barbarino v. Saalihah Muhammad, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Jo Dee R. Baker, 25, of New Carlisle, banker and Aaron D. Welsh Jr., 25, of New Carlisle, marketing executive.

Handy Baptiste, 31, of Springfield, driving Uber and Patricia S. Caldwell, 45, of Springfield, Honda.

Jason L. Nichols, 50, of Springfield, bus driver and Kara A. Burkett, 49, of Springfield, principal.