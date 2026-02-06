26CV0106: Forsythe Finance, LLC v. Michael Adams, breach of contract.

26CV0107: IH Credit Union v. J-O Dela Cruz, action for money.

26CV0108: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Lorena Riley, breach of contract.

26CV0109: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Kevin E. Wray, breach of contract.

26CV0110: The Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association Fka The Bank Of New York Trust Company, N.A. As Successor To Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A., As Trustee For Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificat v. Boyd J. Barger, Rebecca L. Barger, Clark County Treasurer, U.S. Bank National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity, But Solely As Trustee Of Nrz Recovery Trust, foreclosure.

26CV0111: Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jennifer Franzen, breach of contract.

26CV0112: State Farm Fire And Casualty Company v. Jeremiah Capers, Jerry Capers, Jessica Capers, breach of contract.

Marriage Licenses:

Scott J. Cooley, 32, of Milford, delivery driver and Makayla C. Barnthouse, 28, of Springfield, Discover Bank.

Megan S. Young, 23, of New Carlisle, warehouse and Zachary D. Jones, 28, of Springfield, heavy equipment operator.

Josie B. Garcia, 28, of Springfield, veterinarian and Daniel G. Rivas Lizarraga, 31, of Springfield, manufacturing engineer.