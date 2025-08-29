25CV0742: Minerva Gray v. Rebecca Matlock, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, personal injury.

25CV0743: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Ronald H. Fryer, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses, And Assigns Of Jaynie Lorene Fryer Wigger Fka J. Lorene Fryer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tyler J. Cobb, 51, of Springfield, physical security specialist and Michelle L. Knight, 53, of Springfield, team lead.

