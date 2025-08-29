Breaking: Erica Baker disappearance in Kettering: Reward offered; search continues

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
15 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

25CV0741: Brian M. Wiggins v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, Elevance Health Inc., Will Federspeil, Melissa Rotunno, action for money.

25CV0742: Minerva Gray v. Rebecca Matlock, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, personal injury.

25CV0743: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Ronald H. Fryer, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses, And Assigns Of Jaynie Lorene Fryer Wigger Fka J. Lorene Fryer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tyler J. Cobb, 51, of Springfield, physical security specialist and Michelle L. Knight, 53, of Springfield, team lead.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Erica Baker disappearance in Kettering: Reward offered; search...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases