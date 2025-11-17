25CV0969: Alicia Price v. Topre American Corporation and Administrator Stephanie McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal. 25CV0970: Salem Steel NA LLC v. Beach Manufacturing Co., breach of contract. 25CV0971: Titan Asset Purchasing LLC v. Ronald Grubb, breach of contract. 25CV0972: Central Miami Services and Shayne Spangerbarger v. Smyrna Ready Miz Concrete LLC and SRC Concrete, breach of contract. 25CV0973: IH Credit Union v. Kevin Gevedon, breach of contract. 25CV0974: Valle Surrulata LLC v. Alexis Ryan, breach of contract. 25CV0975: General Electric Credit Union v. Bernice Stream and Rashad Zachary, breach of contract. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chassidy F. Cooper, 28, of Springfield, SAHM, and Jose A. Molina Jr., 28, of Springfield, maintenance.

Abbey L. Jones, 29, of Springfield, Topre, and Luke A. Dusina, 26, of Springfield, Topre.

Derek A. Brown, 37, of Springfield, retired, and Anny S. Corrales Guillen, 31, of Springfield, human resources.

Nicolas R. Sparrow, 36, of Springfield, education, and Aubrey A. Brugger, 41, of Springfield, gymnastics instructor.

Vincent E. Henry, 43, of Springfield, factory worker, and Melanie M.B. Ramey, 43, of Springfield, STNA.

Luzmaria Anguiano, 23, of Springfield, stocker, and Mauricio Arebalos Romero, 27, of New Carlisle, concrete foreman.

Dana R. Burris, 54, of South Charleston, teacher, and Jason M. Simmons, 49, of South Charleston.

