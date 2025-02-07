All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Asmith Francois, 29, of Springfield, tailler and Lunese Guerrier, 26, of Springfield, art floral.

Anna L. Arrenchu Ruiz, 22, of Springfield, supervisor and David Soto Disciplina, 25, of Springfield, mechanic.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.