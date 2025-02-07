Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
Feb 7, 2025
Current cases:

25CV0116: Newrez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Amanda M. Ortega, Luis R> Ortega III, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Asmith Francois, 29, of Springfield, tailler and Lunese Guerrier, 26, of Springfield, art floral.

Anna L. Arrenchu Ruiz, 22, of Springfield, supervisor and David Soto Disciplina, 25, of Springfield, mechanic.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

