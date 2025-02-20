Current cases:

25CV0144: Athene Annuity & Life Company v. Medicaid Estate Recovery, State of Ohio, Department of Job and Family Services, Midland Funding LLC, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of John C Hayes, deceased, Address Unknown, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Judy L Hayes, deceased, Address Unknown, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Judy L. Hayes, foreclosure.