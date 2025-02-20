Current cases:
25CV0144: Athene Annuity & Life Company v. Medicaid Estate Recovery, State of Ohio, Department of Job and Family Services, Midland Funding LLC, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of John C Hayes, deceased, Address Unknown, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Judy L Hayes, deceased, Address Unknown, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Judy L. Hayes, foreclosure.
25CV0145: Simon Investment Properties, LLC v. Charles E. Scerba, quiet title.
25CV0146: Harley-Davidson Credit Corp, as assignee of Eaglemark Savings Bank v. Eric R. Snyder, replevin.
25CV0147: Simon Investment Properties, LLC v. PNC Financial Services, quiet title.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.