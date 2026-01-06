26CV0005: Wideline Delassaint v. John Does 1 Through 5, Averne Jean Louis, Vivandieu Louissaint, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., personal injury.

26CV0006: Planet Home Lending, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Ernest J. Remillard (if any), John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Karen M. Wooten (if any), Ernest J. Remillard, Karen M. Wooten, foreclosure.

26CV0007: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse Of Nicholas R. Storts, Nicholas R. Storts, foreclosure.

26CV0008: Luis Garcia, Fernando Garcia-Salazar, Ruth Hernandez v. Allstate Insurance, Wadne Choute, punitive and compensatory damages.

26CV0009: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Robert Searcy, Robert L. Searcy, breach of contract.

26CV0010: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Nicole L. Collins Pierce, Nicole Pierce, Nicole L. Pierce, breach of contract.

26CV0011: Life in Christ Community Church, Miguel Ten, Vilma Ten v. Kartayyia S. Hafeez, Lateef A. Hafeez, Impact City Church of Springfield, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Joseph A. C. Williams, 18, of Springfield, Army and Jade A. McDavid, 19, of Springfield, Academy Sports.

Stephen E. Bridges, 74, of Springfield, retired and Jayne E. Bustamante, 71, of Springfield, retired.

Caroline F. Carney, 27, of Mechanicsburg, cosmetologist and Dylan R. Boysel, 26, of Mechanicsburg, city worker.

Matthew S. Richards, 42, of New Carlisle, handyman and Jessica J. Gabriel Ambrocio, 30, of New Carlisle, stay at home mom.