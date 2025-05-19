25CV0437: Alex Dobbins v. James A. Singler, ADMINSTARTOR, personal injury.

25CV0438: PNC Bank, National Association v, Aaron M. Spradlin, breach of contract.

25CV0439: Clark County Treasurer Pamela Littlejohn v. New Bath Today, Sagehome, LLC, JANICE L. SCOTT, Robert Scott, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc., foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Stephen Ferl, 62, Springfield, computer programmer and Karen P. Wilson, 65, of Springfield, retired.

Nasirah K. Jones Watkins, 43, of Springfield, LCSR and Louis D. Tolber, 43, of Springfield, server.

Jesus O. Martinez Martinez, 23, of Medway, flooring and Emilia Gonzalez Gallegos, 19, of Medway, Costco.

Brianna L. Pierce, 32, of Springfield, dental auxiliary and Devin T. Nicewaner, 32, of Springfield, cable/journey man.

Kari L. Hunter, 41, of Springfield, business manager and Jessica L. Rutherford, 45, of Springfield, truck driver.

Ivenson Cejour, 33, of Springfield, operator and Myrlandaise Croicy, 26, of Springfield, Amazon.

Johnathan L. Burr, 26, of Springfield, information security and Justyce B. Hawk, 25, of Springfield, unemployed.

Gregory W. Nerger, 34, of Springfield, PE teacher and Shelby K. Harris, 27, of Springfield, talent director.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.