25CV0719: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Rebecca Hubbard, action for money.

25CV0720: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Bryan Burgert, action for money.

25CV0721: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Kyle M. Campbell, Brooke Haley, action for money.

25CV0722: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Keisha D. Bassett, action for money.

25CV0723: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Michelle Thacker, action for money.

25CV0724: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Troy Hartman action for money.

25CV0725: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Timothy Thompson, action for money.

25CV0726: Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Destiny A. Collier, action for money.

25CV0727: LVNV Funding LLC v. Stephen Hiney, breach of contract.

25CV0728: Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, NewRez LLC v. Pat C. McGlone, Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning LLC, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Pat C. McGlone, foreclosure.

25CV0729: US Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Delaware trustee of CalCon Mutual Mortgage 2023-1 v. Bryan J. Baumgardner, Megan M. Baumgardner, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Megan M Baumgardner, foreclosure.

25CV0730: Park National Bank v. Martha A. Gebby, action for money.

25CV0731: Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Edward Young, action for money.

25CV0732: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Barbara E. Penrod (if any), Barbara E. Penrod, The United States of America, Acting by and Through its Agency, The Department of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Marcsin Michel, 42, of Springfield, operator and Venise Saint Amour, 33, of Springfield, cleaning assit.

Ta’Nee N. Milton, 25, of Springfield, laundromat and Jamshaid Sadiq, 43, of Springfield.

Mark N. Carnevale, 55, of Enon, retired and Patricia A. Wampler, 38, of Martinsville, firefighter, medic.

Mackenzie Toussaint, 34, of Springfield, truck driver and Islande Tata, 33, of Springfield, machine operator.

Kylila T. Creed, 22, of Florence, KY, Amazon ramp agent and William C. Russell, 23, of Florence, KY, Amazon ramp agent.

Jay R. Patel, 33, of Springfield, software engineer and Daisy U. Patel, 31, of Springfield, medical lab scientist.

Scott L. Withers, 49, of Springfield, processor and Lisa M. Gibson, 49, of Springfield, house keeper.

