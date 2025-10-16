Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
1 hour ago
Current cases:

25CV0898: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Emily J. Daugherty, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Brandon M. Mcelwee, 34, of South Charleston, diesel technician and Emily E. Kracus, 34, of South Charleston, senior processing specailist.

John R. Ortiz, 55, of Springfield, retired and Jennifer L. Nethers, 51, of Springfield, teacher.

Cheyenne M. Hawk, 28, of Springfield, bank teller and Jacob W. Craycraft, 32, of Springfield, assembly worker.

Joshua A. Hamrock, 32, of Springfield, technician and Kara M. Lam, 31, of Springfield, UX designer.

Amber K. Lookabaugh, 36, of Springfield, general cleaner and James W. Mort, 47, of Springfield.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

