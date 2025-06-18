25CV0520: KeyBank National Association v. Wanda Ransdell, Wanda L. Ransdell, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Wanda Ransdell aka Wanda L. Ransdell, foreclosure.

25CV0521: HSBC Bank USA, NA, as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-3 v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, John Doe, Erica Lyons, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc., foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

John W. Stedman, 24, of New Carlisle, children services and Morgan H. Gourley, 22, of New Carlisle, teacher.

Lori A. Farley, 63, of Springfield, account clerk and Jeffrey L. Webb, 66, of Springfield, retired.

Kathleen M. Miller, 55, of Springfield, teacher and William D. Neal, 57, of Springfield, teacher.

Kervens Jean, 27, of Springfield, operator and Nancy Altenor, 23, of Springfield, operator.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.