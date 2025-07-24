25CV0646: Kenneth Stanford v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, Consumer Support Services, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0647: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Joseph Cox, action for money.

25CV0648: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Stacy Benner, Thomas Benner, breach of contract.

25CV0649: Bank of America, N.A. v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Malon L. Fletcher, Jr., Marc A. Fletcher, HEIR, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Malon L. Fletcher Jr. (if any), Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Marc A. Fletcher (if any), The City of Springfield, Ohio, a municipal corporation, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Vanessa Azor, 25, of Springfield, labor and Aniel Casimir, 32, of Springfield, labor.

Jonathan E. Tuggy, 23, of Springfield, sales and Megan K. Frieling, 21, of Springfield, college student.

Dieugrand Supreme, 38, of Springfield, head setter and Rose G. Zimeo, 29, of Springfield, registered pharmacy tech.

Joyce C. Bagley, 47, of Springfield, home health care assistant and Matthew J. P. Nave, 49, of Springfield, N/A.

