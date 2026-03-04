Current cases:.
26CV0197: Newrez LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Dave Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, If Any, Of Diane Phillips, Mitchell A. Stowers, Fiduciary Of The Estate Of Angelika B. Wagner AKA Angelika Barbel Wagner, Teresa Payton, Diane Phillips, Jaleeya Rice, Julia Rice, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, Tyler Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, If Any, Of Teresa Payton, Unknown Heirs, Next of Kin, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, And/Or Administrators of Angelika B. Wagner AKA Angelika Barbel Wagner, Deceased, foreclosure.
26CV0198: Capital One, N.A. v. Michael G. Bates, breach of contract.
26CV0199: General Electric Credit Union v. Rory Jackson, breach of contract.
26CV0200: Westlake Services, LLC dba Westlake Financial Services v. Marvin Edwards, breach of contract.
26CV0201: Westlake Services, LLC dba Westlake Financial Services v. Jean Orange, breach of contract.
26CV0202: American Express National Bank v. Dylan Z. Schwarz, breach of contract.
26CV0203: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Terry Jones, breach of contract.
26CV0204: Alicia Price v. Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Topre America Corporation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
26CV0205: Clarence Williams v. Darin Granger, Island Investment Consulting, LLC, Ohio Department Of Medicaid, personal injury.
26CV0206: Craig Stoll v. Thomas Nuckols, United Healthcare Services, Inc., personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage Licenses:
Taylor P. Johnson, 37, of Springfield, quality specialist and Alicea N. Irwin, 44, of Lancaster, case manager.
Sara M. Handwerker, 33, of New Carlisle, EMT and Aaron M. Pike, 32, of New Carlisle, HVAC.
Ta’Ra D. Taiwo, 46, of Springfield, disability and Jake M. Wells IV, 34, of Springfield, utilities.
Kyle M. R. Williams, 29, of New Carlisle, NA and Chelsey J. Kimmell, 29, of New Carlisle, RN.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.