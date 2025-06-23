25CV0527: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Julie A. Lower, action for money.

25CV0528: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Gerica K. Bright, Clark County Treasurer, Abigail N. Goodwin, United States of America Acting Through Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Abigail N. Goodwin, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Gerica K. Bright, foreclosure.

25CV0529: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Russell Casto, action for money.

25CV0530: Triad Financial Services Inc. v. John F. Fox, Unknown Occupants and/or Tenants, Unknown Spouse if any of John F. Fox, replevin.

25CV0531: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Nathan K. Sands, Darian Zimmerman, action for money.

25CV0532: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Gavin E. Lyall, action for money.

25CV0533: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Nicholas Hodnett, action for money.

25CV0534: Wright Patt-Credit Union v. Andrew Metz, replevin.

25CV0535: Capital One N.A. v. Dejonette Badger, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

John A. Buberniak, 33, of Springfield and Odelys A. Altuna Lira, 31, of Springfield, N/A.

Christina A. Schum, 33, of New Carlisle, respiratory therapist and Kyle A. Gillenwater, 34, of New Carlisle, warehouse/mechanic.

Mikala D. Bivens, 29, of Springfield, teacher and Alexander R. Reynolds, 32, of Springfield, security assistant manager.

Adolfo A. Morales Perez, 22, of Springfield, factory and Rosmeri De Leon Perez, 25, of Springfield, factory.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.