25CV0448: Carlton J. Henry v. Elizabeth A. Bailes, personal injury.

25CV0449: Iris U. Howard v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, International Motors, LLC, workers compensation.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Crystal A. Shupp, 28, of Springfield, pharmacy technician and Nicholas W. Watson, 30, of Springfield, press manager.

Gabrielle F. Shears, 28, of Springfield, doctor of physical therapy and Cameron L. Parker, 28, of Springfield, state trooper.

Leslie A. Brim, 36, of Springfield, creditor and Antone D. Watters, 34, of Springfield, assistant manager.

