Current cases:

25CV1065: Capital One N.A. v. Melvina Chapman, breach of contract.

25CV1066: Capital One N.A. v. Sally J. Burnett, breach of contract.

25CV1067: PNC Bank, National Association v. Anthony L. Williams Sr., breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Victoria P. Johnson, 24, of South Vienna, lab assistant, and Cole J. Houseman, 23, of Springfield, Trucking LLC owner.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

