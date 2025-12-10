25CV1041: U.S. Bank National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Indenture Trustee Of Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-NMR1 C/O NewRez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage servicing v. Carla R. Campbell, John T. Campbell, Clark County Ohio Treasurer C/O, Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation C/O, Ohio Attorney General, foreclosure.

25CV1042: Robert A. Vlcek v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, DNR - Division Of Parks And Watercraft, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.