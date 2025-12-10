Current cases:
25CV1040: Wright Patt Credit Union v. Vernon L. Cassell, replevin.
25CV1041: U.S. Bank National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Indenture Trustee Of Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-NMR1 C/O NewRez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage servicing v. Carla R. Campbell, John T. Campbell, Clark County Ohio Treasurer C/O, Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation C/O, Ohio Attorney General, foreclosure.
25CV1042: Robert A. Vlcek v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, DNR - Division Of Parks And Watercraft, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Rigald Inocent, 35, of Springfield, OnTrac and Judeline Timothe, 37, of Springfield, Amazon.
Elizabeth M. Caravella, 61, of Tampa, FL, unemployed and James M. Graham, 63, of Tampa, FL, unemployed.
Camelia S. Duncan, 24, of Springfield, tissue processing team and Seth B. Mullins, 24, of Springfield, teacher.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.