25CV0748: Ernest C. Fitch v. Konecranes Inc., John Logue, ADMINISTRATOR, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0749: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Williamson Beauvais, breach of contract.

25CV0750: Stone Creek Financial, Inc. c/o Slovin & Associates Co. LPA v. Amanda Ostendorf, action for money.

25CV0751: Carmax Business Services, LLC v. Emmanuel Ulysse, action for money.

25CV0752: PNC Bank National Association v. David R. Easter, action for money.

25CV0753: U.S. Bank National Association d/b/a Elan Financial Services v. Yvonne Williamson, action for money.

25CV0754: Dominique A. Bush v. Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, U.S. Xpress, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0755: Bertha Gabriel v. Yolene D. J. Cajuste, Progressive Insurance Co., personal injury.

25CV0756: Capital One, N.A., successor by merger to Discover Bank v. Lonnie Sholar, action for money.

25CV0757: PHH Asset Services LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Anna Merkel, Unknown Heirs, Fiduciaries, Beneficiaries, Devisees and Donees of Robert Adams, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Anna Merkel, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Robert Adams, foreclosure.

25CV0758: Andrew Vactor v. Administrator, Unemployment Review Commission, Director, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Springfield City Board of Education, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0759: Discover Bank v. Jeremy Young, action for money.

25CV0760: Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Christine M. Sherry, action for money.

25CV0761: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Fanta M. Avery, action for money.

25CV0762: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Joseph L. Jones, action for money.

25CV0763: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its Individual Capacity as Trustee of Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2024-RP1 v. Clark County Treasurer, Kay Jewelers, Alexander T. Rader, ServiceMaster by Angler, Sterling Jewelers Inc., Unknown Spouse, if any, of Alexander T. Rader, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Amiee M. Collett, 27, of South Vienna, N/A and Ryan F. Malone, 33, of South Vienna, forklift operator.

Christina M. Liston, 33, of Springfield, LPN and Florian Pippig, 34, of Springfield, auto technician.

Olivia R. DeSantis, 24, of Springfield, sonographer and Dustin J. Hayden, 25, of Springfield, forklift operator.

Kevin T. Whitt, 25, of Springfield, welder and Alyssa R. Campbell, 24, of Springfield, welder.

Jessica L. Hafsaas, 47, of Springfield, laborer and James B. Park, 41, of Springfield, finisher.

Tyler D. Ackley, 25, of Springfield, accountant and Olivia S. Potta, 25, of Springfield, physical therapist.

Alexis M. Bierman, 22, of New Carlisle, assembly line worker and Levi H. Cotterman, 24, of New Carlisle, diver/inspector.

Amber L. Lyons, 28, of Medway, dental practice manager and Nicholas W. Hill, 32, of Medway, property maintenance.

Tina M. Tabor, 47, of South Vienna, latter carrier and Michael C. Wiegand, 40, of South Vienna, truck driver.

Paul S. Bennett, 65, of Indianapolis, IN, retired and Sandra E. Craig, 66, of Springfield, retired.

Kyle E. Montgomery, 42, of Springfield, registered nurse and Melinda A. Cavender, 35, of Springfield, stay at home caretaker.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.