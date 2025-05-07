25CV0407: Ariene J. Carpenter v. Julius Harbut, personal injury.

25CV0408: Abigale W. Dickens, Tracy L. Dickens v. Braydon Tayloe, Jaye Tayloe, personal injury.

25CV0409: American Express National Bank v. Shawn M. Markley, Quality Tire & Automotive LLC AKA Quality Tire & Auto, action for money.

25CV0410: U.S. Bank National Association d/b/a Elan Financial Serivces v. Derek J. Gambill, action for money.

25CV0411: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Brittany Huffman, Dalton L. Huffman, action for money.

25CV0412: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Destiny A. Roberts, action for money.

25CV0413: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Jaclyn L. Sirch, action for money.

25CV0414: Madison Health v. Walter Springer III, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Robert B. Grissom II, 61, of Springfield, irrigation manager and Michelle L. Barton, 53, of Springfield, vet assistant.

