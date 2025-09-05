25CV0766: SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE CIM TRUST 2021-R1, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2021-R1 v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, MICHELLE FRYER, RONALD FRYER, UNKNOWN ADMINSTRATOR, EXECUTOR OR FIDUCIARY, UNKNOWN HEIRS, NEXT OF KIN, UNKNOWN SPOUSES, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, CREDITORS AND BENEFECIARIES OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT L. FRYER, foreclosure

25CV0767: LVNV Funding LLC v. Lucas Davis, action for money.

25CV0768: NEW CARLISE FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK v. Amy S. Board, Timothy B. Board, Mimi’s House of Littles LLC, The Housing Holding Company LLC, action for money.

25CV0769: Bobbie Willmeth v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, Walmart, Inc., personal injury.