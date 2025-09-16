All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mark J. Runyon, 61, of SPringfield, retired and Belinda L. McWilliams, 76, of Springfield, retired.

Cleveland White, 55, of Dayton, operator for machine and Nadia Exat, 33, of Springfield, labor.

Bhanu K. Surya Prakash Bandi, 24, of Fairborn, graduate and Alissia J. Lino, 19, of Springfield, none.

Amanda J. McCarthy, 41, of Enon, self employed and Cleopas Marlow III, 43, of Enon, self employed.

Evelyn M. Justice, 34, of Springfield, registered nurse and Michael J. Jones, Sr., 43, of Springfield, assembly worker.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.