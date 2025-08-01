25CV0668: Stephen E. Hoberty, EXECUTOR v. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, Richard L. Jones, Diana Lynn Rheubert, other civil.

25CV0669: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities 1 Trust 2004-BO1 v. Terrace R. Shelby, Terrace R. Shelby, SR, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Terrace R. Shelby, Sr. aka Terrace R. Shelby, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Christopher J. Young, 24, of Enon, engineer and Kate E. Lightner, 24, of Springport, Michigan, ASL interprester.

Courtney Jo Monnin, 22, of Springfield, radiologic technologist and Kolton J. Tyson, 23, of Springfield, equipment operator.

Michael A. Dusina, 60, of Donnelsville, highway worker and Lisa J. Jewett, 62, of Donnelsville, unemployed.

Emily K. Day, 26, of Springfield, teacher and Fnu Rubel, 26, of York, PA, engineer.

Stella I. Conrad, 24, of New Carlisle, construction/carpentry and Spencer A. Johnson, 20, of Wrightstown, WI, auto technician.

Katelyn N. Snyder, 34, of Springfield, server and Wade A. Kennedy, 37, of Springfield, forklift driver.

