Current cases:
25CV0667: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Indenture Trustee for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-3 v. Ally Bank, Clark County Treasurer, Andrea Lawrence, Andrea K. Lawrence, Andrea Kay Lawrence, State of Ohio Medicaid Recovery Program, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Anthony Lawrence, Unknown Spouse, If any, of Andrea Kay Lawrence aka Andrea Lawrence aka Andrea K. Lawrence, foreclosure.
25CV0668: Stephen E. Hoberty, EXECUTOR v. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, Richard L. Jones, Diana Lynn Rheubert, other civil.
25CV0669: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities 1 Trust 2004-BO1 v. Terrace R. Shelby, Terrace R. Shelby, SR, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Terrace R. Shelby, Sr. aka Terrace R. Shelby, foreclosure.
Marriage licenses:
Christopher J. Young, 24, of Enon, engineer and Kate E. Lightner, 24, of Springport, Michigan, ASL interprester.
Courtney Jo Monnin, 22, of Springfield, radiologic technologist and Kolton J. Tyson, 23, of Springfield, equipment operator.
Michael A. Dusina, 60, of Donnelsville, highway worker and Lisa J. Jewett, 62, of Donnelsville, unemployed.
Emily K. Day, 26, of Springfield, teacher and Fnu Rubel, 26, of York, PA, engineer.
Stella I. Conrad, 24, of New Carlisle, construction/carpentry and Spencer A. Johnson, 20, of Wrightstown, WI, auto technician.
Katelyn N. Snyder, 34, of Springfield, server and Wade A. Kennedy, 37, of Springfield, forklift driver.
