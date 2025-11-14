Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

25CV0967: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. County Treasurer For Clark County, Erica Weeces, Frank Weeces, Unknown Heirs And/Or Legatees Of Stephen Weeces, Unknown Spouse Of Erica Weeces, Unknown Spouse Of Frank Weeces, foreclosure.

25CV0968: Robert C. Henry Funeral Home, LLC v. Betty Henry, Lisa Henry, Sheila Henry, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

