25CV0930: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Amber Cooper, breach of contract. 25CV0931: ODK Capital, LLC v. Zima Automotive LLC, Max Zima, Max William Zima, breach of contract. 25CV0932: Rocket Mortgage, Llc Fka Quicken Loans, LLC v. Kerri Chamberlin, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Unknown Spouse Of Kerri Chamberlin, foreclosure. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kristina A. Gosney, 32, of Springfield, office manager and Rebecca L. Spinks, 34, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Madison L. Jobes, 21, of New Carlisle, ER tech and Kyle M. Kaup, 22, of New Carlisle, electrician.

Joshua D. Hepp, 36, of Springfield, truck driver and Rachel J. LaWarre, 44, of Springfield, none.

Lillian M. Gausel, 27, of Springfield, accounts receivable and Zachary P. Phillips, 26, of Dayton, network administrator.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.