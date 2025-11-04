25CV0945: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Melissa P. Givens, action for money. 25CV0946: Farmbelt Financial, Inc. v. Agco Finance LLC, Farm Credit Leasing Services, Farm Credit Services of America, PCA, Keving Moore, replevin. 25CV0947: Sharon L. Allen, Ohio Mutual Insurance Company v. Abaida Aguilar Bellener, Marvelous Maids For You, LLC, other civil. 25CV0948: Joe Anthony Jones v. Matthew R. Pitstick, personal injury. 25CV0949: Phh Mortgage Corporation v. Charles Frock, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, If Any, Of Charles Frock, Unknown Tenants, foreclosure. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Thomas C. Keesecker, 32, of Springfield, tree climber and Dianne R. Anderson, 28, of Springfield, none.

Leah M. Christian, 40, of Springfield, teacher and Randall L. Johnson, Jr., 41, of New Carlisle, church facilities director.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.