25CV0163: Katherine Stewart v. CLARK COUNTY, Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Bureau of Workers' Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0164: OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Elizabeth A. Minter, action for money.

25CV0165: Adrien E. Applin v. Progressive Insurance, Charles R. Spurlin, personal injury.

25CV0166: PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Chris Wilson, Jasman Wilson, foreclosure.

25CV0167: American Express National Bank v. James Wheeler, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lindsay N. Fetherolf, 24, of Springfield, public health and Logan B. Walton, 27, of Springfield, insurance.

Datsondy Sime, 32, of Springfield and Dieunie Francois, 29, of Springfield, Amazon.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.