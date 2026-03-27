26CV0288: Angelique Little, Jennifer Cameron v. Geico Indemnity Company, Ohio Department Of Medicaid, Remy Willis, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Jaden S. Soles, 22, of Springfield, city carrier and Bradley S. Slone, 27, of Springfield, driver.

Chasity N. Ward, 30, of Springfield, disabled and Brian J. Kelly, 28, of Springfield, manager FedEx.

Hayley A. Suchland, 25, of South Vienna, physical therapist and David M. Queen, 25, of South Vienna, financial analyst.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.