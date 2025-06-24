25CV0537: Christopher Mason v. Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, International Motors, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0538: Twin City Rentals v. James Smith, replevin.

25CV0539: Springfield Healthcare Group Inc., Springfield Nursing and Independent Living v. Sarah Chriswell, breach of contract.

25CV0540: Car Finance Company v. Frederick Whaley, breach of contract.

25CV0541: Paula Lawrence v. Wal-Mart, Inc., personal injury.

25CV0542: General Electric Credit Union v. Atasha B. Wade, breach of contract.

25CV0543: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Daijahnique Jones, breach of contract.

25CV0544: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Eric Eidemiller, Nicole Eidemiller, breach of contract.

25CV0545: General Electric Credit Union v. Caleb Halderman, Madison Willis, breach of contract.

25CV0546: Chad Sites v. Hyundai Motor America, Jeff Wyler Springfield Inc., action for money.

25CV0547: SAC Finance , INC. v. John Domanek, Erin L. Keeran, breach of contract.

25CV0548: Adam Daughenbaugh, Susan Daughenbaugh v. United Healthcare, Mark Weldy, Weldy Wiring LLC, personal injury.

25CV0549: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Keyata T. Lytle, action for money.

25CV0550: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. v. AMERICAN BUILDERS & CONTRACTORS SUPPLY CO., INC., CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A., Clark County Treasurer, Department Of Job And Family Services Children Services Division, Brett L. Fallen, J. L. Zimmerman Realty, LLC, Midland Funding LLC, On Deck Capital, Inc., The Internal Revenue Service, United States Of America, United States Of America, Acting Through The Rural Housing Service, Unknown Spouse Of Brett L. Fallen, If Any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

25CV0551: THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK v. CONNIE FENT, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, NICOLE PADGETT, PAMELA LITTLEJOHN CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, TONY SINGLETON, THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YVONNE M MORAN, JOHN DOE AND OR JANE DOE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CONNIE FENT, JOHN DOE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF NICOLE PADGETT, JOHN DOE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONY SINGLETON, JANE DOE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF YVONNE M MORAN, JOHN DOE, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.