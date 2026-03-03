Current cases:.
26CV0192: Nationwide Insurance Company of America v. Christopher M. Money, complaint for damages.
26CV0193: Robert Turner v. Jonathon Turner, Individually and as Trustee of The Turner Family Trust and Property Management Trust, breach of contract.
26CV0194: U.S. Bank National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Trustee For The Rmac Trust, Series 2018 G-Ctt v. Clark County Treasurer, Sandra J. Grove, Lvnv Funding LLC, Unknown Spouse, If Any, Of Sandra J. Grove, foreclosure.
26CV0195: Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center Board of Education v. Clark County Vocational Education Association/Ohio Education Association, confirm arbitration award.
26CV0196: Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Inc., a Delaware Corporation v. HTCI, CO., an Ohio corporation, Stephanie Renee Partlow, replevin.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage Licenses:
TyRahea T. T. Putman, 21, of Springfield and Blake T. Elliott, 29.
Regina G. Haney, 49, of New Carlisle, disabled and Carl D. Beaty, 50, of New Carlisle, self employed.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.