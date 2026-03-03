26CV0193: Robert Turner v. Jonathon Turner, Individually and as Trustee of The Turner Family Trust and Property Management Trust, breach of contract.

26CV0194: U.S. Bank National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Trustee For The Rmac Trust, Series 2018 G-Ctt v. Clark County Treasurer, Sandra J. Grove, Lvnv Funding LLC, Unknown Spouse, If Any, Of Sandra J. Grove, foreclosure.

26CV0195: Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center Board of Education v. Clark County Vocational Education Association/Ohio Education Association, confirm arbitration award.

26CV0196: Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Inc., a Delaware Corporation v. HTCI, CO., an Ohio corporation, Stephanie Renee Partlow, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

TyRahea T. T. Putman, 21, of Springfield and Blake T. Elliott, 29.

Regina G. Haney, 49, of New Carlisle, disabled and Carl D. Beaty, 50, of New Carlisle, self employed.