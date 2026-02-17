26CV0141: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Zachary Althouse, breach of contract.

26CV0142: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Jakub L. Lacerais, breach of contract.

26CV0143: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Jeremy Bryant, breach of contract.

26CV0144: General Electric Credit Union v. David Gunsaulies, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Harley E. Sharp, 27, of Springfield, stay at home and Davon T. Seward, 26, of Springfield, CDL.

Ebert Penn, 53, of Springfield, operator and Magdaline Moise, 34, of Springfield, CMS.

Jessica L. Crosson, 38, of Springfield, delivery and Joshua O. Wilson, 38, of Springfield, delivery.

Jonah L. Reynolds, 30, of New Carlisle, automotive and Alysa S. Hill, 27, of New Carlisle, unemployed.

Payton C. Rawe, 20, of New Carlisle, warehouse worker and Dakota B. Kimmel, 20, of Vandalia, packer.