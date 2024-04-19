Bond $200K for Xenia man facing 20 charges in child sex case

A 31-year-old man is facing 20 charges in a Greene County child sex case.

Ryan Lee Stevens, 31, of Xenia pleaded not guilty Wednesday during his arraignment in Greene County Common Pleas Court to 10 counts of importuning and 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

His bond was set at $200,000 and he remains held in the Greene County Jail.

The Xenia Police Division opened an investigation after receiving a report on Jan. 10 of a possible sex offense in the 200 block of South Detroit Street after an elementary student reported allegations to a school counselor, according to an incident report.

The incidents for which Stevens is charged happened between Sept. 7 and Dec. 8, 2023, according to his indictment.

Judge Adolfo Tornichio set a pretrial hearing for April 30, a final pretrial hearing for June 16 and a jury trial on June 24, court records show.

