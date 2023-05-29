Body pulled from Ohio River identified as escaped inmate Bradley Gillespie

Both Lee and Gillespie were able to escape the prison after concealing themselves in a dumpster, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

As ODRC conducts an internal investigation into the escape, four employees — one major and three correction officers — were placed on paid administrative leave. ODRC said additional employees could be placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

It’s unclear at this time if any of those employees will be fired.