Beavercreek man who tried to join ISIS gets 10 years

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago
Feds: Defendant sought to start conflict in US, receive military training overseas.

DAYTON — A Beavercreek man sentenced Wednesday in federal court was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force at John Glenn International Airport in 2018 while trying to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS.

Naser Almadaoji, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

Credit: Butler County Jail

Credit: Butler County Jail

Almadaoji pleaded guilty in November 2021 just before his jury trial was scheduled to begin. He admitted to attempting to provide material support —himself, as personnel — to foreign terrorist organizations ISIS and ISIS-Khorasan.

“Almadaoji was not just an ideological supporter of terrorism, he attempted to train to fight, assassinate, kidnap and kill, in hopes of employing violence in America on behalf of ISIS,” Parker stated. “Thanks to the FBI and our other law enforcement partners, Almadaoji was ultimately unsuccessful in his plan to become a human weapon and will now spend a decade in federal prison.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Almadaoji, a U.S. citizen born in Iraq, bought a plane ticket for travel on Oct. 24, 2018, to Astana, Kazahkstan, where he would be smuggled into Afghanistan so that he could join and get military training from ISIS-K.

Beavercreek man pleads guilty to trying to join ISIS-K

Almadaoji told someone he believed to be an ISIS supporter that he wanted “weapons experts training, planning and executing, hit and run, capturing high value targets, ways to break into homes and avoid security guards. That type of training,” according to the release.

He also spoke of his plot to start a conflict in the U.S. between the federal government and anti-government militias and asked an individual posing as an ISIS supporter how to make a car bomb, the release stated.

He traveled to Egypt and Jordan in February 2018 in an unsuccessful attempt to join the ISIS affiliate in the Sinai Peninsula, court documents stated.

Almadaoji recorded and sent a video of himself wearing a headscarf and pledging allegiance to the leader of ISIS. He told the person posing as an ISIS supporter he was “always willing” to assist with “projects” in the U.S. and also translated a purported ISIS document from Arabic to English, telling his contact, “Don’t thank me … it’s my duty,” the release stated.

