58 Ohioans charged connected to Capitol riot, 13 from Dayton area

More than two and a half years since a crowd of supporters of former President Donald Trump violently stormed into the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from ratifying the election of President Joe Biden, more than 50 people have been charged or arrested in Ohio connected to the riot.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, as of July 6, more than 1,069 people have been charged in almost all 50 states and Washington D.C.

U.S. Attorney’s Office data said that 58 of these defendants were in Ohio, and 13 were from the greater Dayton area:

Therese Borgerding of Piqua

Donovan Ray Crowl of Champaign County

Jessica Watkins of Woodstock

Brandon and Stephanie Miller of Bradford

Bennie and Sandra Parker of Morrow

David Mehaffie of Kettering

Jared Samuel Kastner of Beavercreek

Terry Lindsey of Piqua

Timothy Hart of Huber Heights

Walter Messer of Englewood

Dean Robert Harshman of Waynesville

Kenneth Duncan Massie of Greenfield and twin brothers Steven and Robert Hanna were also arrested in Dayton.

As of Aug. 3, Ohio had the sixth most people charged connected to the U.S. Capitol riot of all the states, following after Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, New York and California, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office data.

Florida had the most people facing charges connected to the riot at 99 people, followed by Texas with 84, Pennsylvania with 78, New York with 65 and California with 61, the data said.

Charges in the Dayton area range in severity. Some are accused of planning to carry out the riot before it took place, while others are only accused of walking through the capitol building as part of the crowd.

David Mehaffie, for example, was found guilty of aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers after investigators said he hung from an archway and shouted directions to rioters below that were struggling with law enforcement.

Jessica Watkins of Woodstock was accused of leading the “Ohio team of Oath Keepers” during the riot, shouldering through the crowd and going into the building in military formation. Though she was found not guilty of the most serious charge of seditious conspiracy, she was found guilty of other crimes like civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding.

Some of the most recent arrests, though, including Dean Robert Harshman and both Steven and Robert Hanna, were accused in federal court of entering the Capitol building and walking around before leaving.