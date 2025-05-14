1 dead, another injured in south Springfield shootings and crash Wednesday

The Springfield Police Division is investigating a crash and possible shooting on South Limestone Street Wednesday, May 14, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

The Springfield Police Division is investigating a crash and possible shooting on South Limestone Street Wednesday, May 14, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY/CONTRIBUTED
Crime
By
Updated 30 minutes ago
X

One person is dead following a crash and shooting on the south side of Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.

A car crashed into a home at the northeast corner of Limestone Street and Euclid Avenue around 2:24 p.m., according to police. Witnesses heard several gunshots prior to the crash, Springfield Police Division Captain Jeff Williams said.

One man was found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds and has died, Williams said. His identity is not being released pending notification of the family.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, there was a second call at 200 East Euclid Ave. for a man shot multiple times. He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and was expected to be transported to Miami Valley Hospital, Williams said. He said he did not know the severity of the man’s injuries.

The intersections at Grand Avenue and Limestone Avenue, and Liberty Street and South Limestone Avenue were shut down Wednesday afternoon and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Springfield police were being assisted in the investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol for traffic control.

This was the second fatal shooting in Springfield on Wednesday. The first one happened 12 hours earlier on Buckeye Street about 6-8 blocks east of the crash site.

Staff photographer Joseph Cooke contributed to this report.

Police surround a distraught woman at the scene of a crash and possible shooting on South Limestone Street Wednesday, May 14, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Marshall Gorby

icon to expand image

Credit: Marshall Gorby

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
These 18 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.