1 dead, another injured in south Springfield shootings and crash Wednesday

One man was found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds and has died, Williams said. His identity is not being released pending notification of the family.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, there was a second call at 200 East Euclid Ave. for a man shot multiple times. He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and was expected to be transported to Miami Valley Hospital, Williams said. He said he did not know the severity of the man’s injuries.

The intersections at Grand Avenue and Limestone Avenue, and Liberty Street and South Limestone Avenue were shut down Wednesday afternoon and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Springfield police were being assisted in the investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol for traffic control.

This was the second fatal shooting in Springfield on Wednesday. The first one happened 12 hours earlier on Buckeye Street about 6-8 blocks east of the crash site.

