Man dead after Springfield shooting; third homicide in a week

Police found a dead man at the scene, which is four blocks west of South Limestone Street, between Clark and Fair streets.

Police said that investigators responded as well, and that at least one person was detained, though it is unclear if that person is a suspect in the shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

This is the third Springfield homicide in one week. Last Wednesday, 31-year-old Randy Graham Jr. was killed on Buckeye Street just after 3 a.m., then 16-year-old Da’Meko Taborn was shot about eight blocks away on South Limestone Street at 2:24 p.m.

All three deaths were shootings, and all three happened on Springfield’s south side.

Tuesday’s shooting brings Springfield’s homicide total to seven for the year, surpassing the total for all of 2024.

The annual homicide total in Springfield for the past five years has ranged from five to 10 each year.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said at a Friday press conference said that the city is “well ahead of where we should be,” with the total number of homicides by this time of year, statistically speaking.

“This has to stop. Enough is enough,” she said. “When you’re watching families grieve at a crime scene, watching families in agony and pain, and understanding the impact that has, we have to see that. We have to understand that we have to come together as a community. ... Public safety and safety is a shared responsibility.”

Earlier this year, a community violence prevention grant for the city was abruptly canceled by the federal government soon after approving budget revisions, freezing $1.24 million that Springfield planned to use for efforts to reduce gun violence.