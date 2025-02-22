PHOTOS: 56th NAACP Image Awards arrival moments

56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
1 / 72
Damien Dante Wayans arrives at the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)