VOICES: When the call for constructive communication falls short

Additionally, the commissioner meetings are scheduled at 8:30 a.m., when most citizens are working. The most recent meeting was scheduled at 5:30 p.m. - not as a gesture to make attendance more accessible, but to accommodate a single commissioner. Many residents are just getting home from work or have other family obligations at that time. Perceptive leaders should recognize issues that increase public participation and should willingly schedule meetings at times that allow the community to attend and take part in meaningful conversations. As Melanie stated in her brief comment, "Transparency Takes Two: a call for constructive communication"- we should be building a bridge of communication, rather than using transparency as a weapon. But genuine communication cannot exist without transparency and transparency itself cannot exist without consistency.

Transparency is built on mutual trust, facts, and respect. It is an honest, two-way process that provides opportunities for the public to ask questions, offer feedback, and receive timely, consistent answers from elected officials on public record, accessible to all. Our leaders have lost trust and respect because they have avoided answering tough questions and concerns clearly and consistently. Some have not even answered emails.

Transparency is not a weapon; it is part of truthful, respectful, and reliable communication. Both parties must be available for genuine dialogue - and the public has been here, waiting. Communication should be consistent and coordinated. The conflicting and evasive information shared by public officials has caused confusion and further eroded public trust.

Most importantly, our leaders have failed to acknowledge the emotional impact this situation has had on the community. They have not expressed genuine care or understanding, nor have they ensured inclusive communication with the area of the county that will be most directly affected by their decisions - especially those living within 300 feet of the proposed site.

Our community wants to move forward together, but that requires honest communication and mutual respect. We hope that we will be included in the conversation and to have our feedback genuinely welcomed. We ask our leaders to join us in rebuilding that foundation.

Marti Auckerman is a resident of Springfield Township.