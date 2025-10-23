VOICES: Building a stronger future for Springfield’s Police and Fire

Here’s what the amendment does:

First, it allows lateral entry for the Fire Rescue Division. That means if a Firefighter-Paramedic who is already trained, certified and serving in another Ohio community wants to join Springfield, we can bring them onto the team without requiring them to start over with a lengthy civil service exam process.

These individuals already have the skills, credentials and on-the-job experience that our City needs. By opening this pathway, we can fill critical positions more quickly, maintain strong response times and keep our residents safe when emergencies happen.

Second, it designates leadership positions in the Police Division, above the rank of Lieutenant, as unclassified. This change allows us to consider both internal and external candidates for these key leadership roles. It does not change the competitive promotional process for Patrol Officers and other classified positions, which remain. This change ensures that when we hire for leadership roles, we can consider the strongest candidates available to guide and support our Officers. Strong leadership strengthens the entire department and benefits the community as a whole.

These changes are about more than process — they’re about people. Our residents rely on Springfield’s First Responders to be there in life’s most critical moments. To keep that promise, we must give ourselves the ability to hire and promote effectively, to attract experienced talent, and to ensure the best and brightest leadership within our ranks.

I want to be clear — this amendment does not lower standards. Every candidate, whether lateral entry or otherwise, must meet all state certifications, undergo thorough background checks and clearly demonstrate the highest levels of skill and integrity through a rigorous application and interview process. What changes is our ability to move more efficiently and strategically in bringing and promoting these qualified individuals onto our team.

Springfield has a proud history of service and resilience. By updating our charter, we’re taking a critical step forward to make sure our Police and Fire Divisions are equipped to meet the needs of today and into the future.

I encourage all voters to learn more about this issue and make your voice heard on Election Day. Together, we can ensure Springfield continues to be a safe, strong and thriving community.

Bryan Heck is the City Manager for the City of Springfield.