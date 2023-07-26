‘Partially automated’ trucks to be tested on I-70 in Ohio and Indiana

Ohio and Indiana have agreed to test partially automated trucks on a 166-mile stretch of Interstate 70.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and DriveOhio — an Ohio government organization focused on refining “smart mobility technology” — are rolling out a four-year, $8 million plan to bring the partially automated semi-trucks to roads in both states.

That will include testing on I-70 in the Dayton region.

These are not self-driving vehicles, a DriveOhio director says.

“A professional driver will be always at the wheel in each vehicle, so the term ‘self-driving’ is not accurate,” said Breanna Badanes, managing director of communication and policy for DriveOhio. “These vehicles cannot drive themselves.”

The project aims to advance truck automation in the logistics industry by integrating these technologies into truck fleets’ daily freight-hauling operations, Badanes told this news outlet Wednesday.

The states have established a corridor for testing the vehicles on I-70 between Columbus and Indianapolis.

“The I-70 Truck automation corridor” is a 166-mile stretch of I-70, where three levels of technology will be tested. There will be a professional driver at the wheel at all times, the state said.

It’s a partnership between ODOT, DriveOhio, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Transportation Research Center Inc.

The earliest testing could happen would be this fall, Badanes said.

“I also want to be clear that this project is driven by safety,” she added. “This technology has the potential to maximize safe operation and reduce the likelihood of collisions, as well as making the job easier for truck drivers. We aim to test varying levels of automation, all of which still require a human driver at the wheel.”

This is not entirely new territory for Ohio.

In 2016, a semi ran test routes up and down U.S 33 between Columbus and East Liberty. The driver in the front seat had no hands on the steering wheel. Like cars, these trucks use sensors and radar to operate.

More recently, in January, Drive Ohio said “automated vehicles” would soon be found driving on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio.

“Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way that goods move, and people travel,” DriveOhio said in January. “While most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas, there’s still much to learn about how automated vehicles operate in rural areas when navigating around curves, over hills, and in and out of shaded areas.”

While there has been no formal state announcement on the semi-truck testing, the state has prepared a web site explaining the issue: https://drive.ohio.gov/programs/av-cv/70-truck-automated-corridor