David Foster, Chris Botti and Katharine McPhee to perform at Rose in Huber Heights

Foster and Botti will be on a 12-city tour this summer and the Rose stop is one of those.

They will perform jazz and pop music.

“Simply put, Chris Botti is my favorite musician-yes he is an incredible ‘jazz’ musician but he embraces every genre of music making him totally unique in the jazz world,” said Foster about Botti. “He devotes his incredible talent to quality, not genre. It is my deep honor and privilege to share the stage with this gifted monster talent. We will definitely have a lot of fun and so will all those who come to the show.”

Botti says of Foster: “Working with the legendary David Foster has been one of the greatest journeys of my musical career. He is the most celebrated and talented producer, truly deserving of every accolade he has earned. Beyond that, he’s a dear friend, and I’m thrilled to be hitting the road with him this summer. We can’t wait to perform for you and share with you a very special night of music. Thank You, David – you are the greatest."

Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character “Betty Boop.” In 2023 David released a Christmas album with Katharine McPhee, titled “Christmas Songs," according to a news release.

Tickets to the Rose Music Center show are available online at rosemusiccenter.com.