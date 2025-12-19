PHOTOS: Northmont at Springfield boys basketball

springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
springfield northmont hsbb
1 / 14
The Northmont High School boys basketball team overcame a 16-point first half deficit to beat Springfield 68-60 on Friday night at Springfield High School. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF