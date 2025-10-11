‘The Vampire Circus’ to swing into Performing Arts Center

SAC executive director Krissy Brown said the production will be unlike anything their audiences have seen before. It’s not horror, she said, it’s art through stunts and visual storytelling. It will tell the tale of a traveling circus led by Count Dracula and his gypsy bodyguards who will bring acrobatics, comical audience interactions, contortionists, jugglers, acrobats and clowns set to music and some illusion tossed in for an original experience.

“’The Vampire Circus’ isn’t your typical night at the theater, it’s a pulse-pounding gothic spectacle right here in Springfield, and we’re thrilled to bring something this daring and theatrical to our stage,” she said.

Brown said the show will be the type of spectacle that can make for a memorable pre-Halloween show and beyond.

“At the Springfield Arts Council, we’re committed to presenting performances that excite, surprise, and inspire and ‘The Vampire Circus’ checks every box. It’s only here for one night, and it’s the perfect opportunity to gather your friends, support live arts and experience something truly extraordinary in your own backyard,” she said.

Tickets cost $32.50-$57.50. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.