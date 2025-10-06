Springfield’s Community Beautification Committee names award winners

East College Professionals, 49 E. College Ave., was named Business of the Year award winner for its “beautiful flowers, shrubs and trees planted throughout the entire property and is kept clean of litter and debris year-round,” Nave said. The business is located on an historic spot where Founder James Demint first settled in Springfield.

The other winners are:

Business Awards to Wendy’s, 305 W. Columbia St., because their restaurant is kept clean of litter and debris year-round and has beautiful shrubs, trees and flower, the committee said.

Continuing Business Awards to Jackson, Lytle and Lewis Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St., and Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., for the care of their properties. Special Citizens Awards to James H. and Nike D. Lagos for their participation in community beautification projects that contributed to the committee’s mission, including the new parking area for the Bushnell Building and the News-Sun building; and to Robert and Teresa Webb, who have been active beautification committee volunteers for 35 years, first participated in the Home Beautification Contest, were recognized as a Home of the Week in 1990 and 2008, and have taken care of two Adopt-a-Beds for years and serve as volunteer Judges.

Adopt-A-Bed Awards to Buds & Blossoms Garden Club for their flowerbed at the North Limestone Street city limits, to Bonnie Crace for her flowerbed at the Selma Road city limits, and to Terry L. Smith for his Adopt-A-Bed location along South Charleston Pike near the county fairgrounds.

Homes of week, year

The 12 Home of the Week winners include Robert Faria, Garry and Jenn Carey, Mike and Tracy Scholl, Dale A. and Jane Henry, Thomas P. and Helen Martin, Vaughn and Beverly McKenney, Kim and Cindy Greenwell, Gene and Carolyn Clifton, Tom and Deb Rodgers, Nick and Beth Wendt, Ronald and Colleen Hartswick, and David and Heidi Youngdahl.

The beautification committee judges chose the Home of the Year from this group, and the winner will be announced during the awards presentation.

Public event, other awards

The 60th annual Beautification Awards presentation will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Springfield, 100 S. Fountain Ave. The public is invited to attend.

Shield Awards will go to new participants and Numeral Awards to former winners. Numeral Award winners who like to collect their Numerals must be present or send their invitation card with someone else to claim the awards for them, as there will be no home deliveries of numerals this year.