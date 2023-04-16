New Carlisle fire, health levy renewals up this spring election

The fire department is also in need of a new medic vehicle, as its current back-up vehicle has more than 200,000 miles on it. The levy will also help stabilize the revenue loss expected from the end of a contract with Elizabeth Twp. in Miami County for fire services, Trusty said.

The fire department will hold an open house on April 30 with free food and other activities to show residents what kind of equipment their local fire department uses, Trusty said.

The health levy, which will fund health services for New Carlisle residents through the city’s general fund, costs the owner of a $100,000 home $35, and it would generate $76,000 annually.

Early voting for the May 2 primary and special election began on April 4.