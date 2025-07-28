Mercy Health urges men to own their health in men’s health campaign

It kicked off earlier this month, and the hospital plans to partner with other agencies to put on a Men’s Health Expo on Nov. 12, bringing together several health risk areas to better educate men in the area.

The expo will include information on cardiovascular health, sleep, mental health, cancer prevention, diabetes, nutrition, primary care, physical fitness, tobacco and alcohol cessation, prostate health and sexual health, said Director of Rehab Bobby Parrett, who is leading the campaign.

Parrett and others discussed ways to benefit community health a few months ago, landing on men’s health, he said.

“This isn’t something new, but it’s something new for our community,” Parrett said. “Can we create something where we have a men’s health program to where we’re bringing the simple information in front of guys about some certain timelines when you should seek health care.”

Following the expo, the hospital will celebrate Men’s Health Month in June 2026 with more activities, Parrett said.

About 90% of men delay seeking care and more than a third wait until they’re seriously ill, according to Mercy Health.

A major theme in Mercy Health’s efforts is encouraging primary and preventive care.

Men put off care for many reasons, including the belief that caring for yourself is selfish, putting others before themselves and not wanting to take off work, Allison said.

It’s better to go to the doctor and find out it’s no big deal than put it off and end up finding out it’s too late, Parrett said.

Men make up 70-75% of deaths by suicide, and are more likely to attempt and die by suicide, Allison said. Men are also more likely to experience substance abuse disorders and the least likely to seek help.

“That combination leaves a remarkable gap there, that men make up the primary need of mental health intervention and yet receive the minority of actual prevention,” Allison said. “Our hope around mental health is that we can begin to address some of that before there’s a diagnosis, before there’s a DUI, before there’s something that occurs where they’re forced to seek help.”

One in eight men get prostate cancer and men have a one in two chance of being diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society.

Men are also at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and are more likely to experience sleep disturbances, Parrett said.

A health screening timeline for men aged 40 to 64 is available at medlineplus.gov/ency/article/007465.htm.

It’s important to differentiate between lifespan and health span, Allison said.

“What we hope that we’re moving people towards in medicine in this event with men is towards extending not just their lifespan, but their health span, so that they’re not 65 and 70 and having to carry around the oxygen tank to be able to be active still,” Allison said. “That they’re able to be engaged in hobbies and interests and things that bring their life meaning, because that meaning is what helps maintain our mental health and our physical health as we age.”

How to attend the Men’s Health Expo

Visit www.bit.ly/mercyhealthexpo to register for free for the expo from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Springfield.