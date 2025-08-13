Join the circus of Showtime’s Kids Fest on Saturday

Event organizer Tyler Chaffin said to expect the feel of a circus with cotton candy, a fortune teller, magician, face painting, photo booth, prizes and circus games, including ring toss and strongman dumbbells.

It will also be a chance to see the creativity of the Showtime members such as the photo booths hand-painted by Jamie Simison.

Visitors can also learn about Showtime, which is in its third year. The nonprofit theater group is run by area people with extensive experience in and enthusiasm for the performing arts. Showtime has programs for children and adults, and it puts on several shows, from musicals to cabaret events and even original productions.

“We’ve gotten a lot of attention over the last couple of years,” Chaffin said. “Kids can learn a lot about themselves from the theater arts.”

Showtime will produce a Cabaret show for the public on Sept. 27 at O’Conners Irish Pub and a play in the spring. People interested in theater are encouraged to investigate the group’s offerings at showtimeperformingartsohio.org.

“We want to offer arts to all, not any specific group but to everyone to enrich, educate and entertain,” said Showtime vice president Kolton Rice.