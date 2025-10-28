‘Elf The Musical’ to kick off holiday cheer on Saturday

Some may think Santa’s sleigh is being loaded at the North Pole, but it has actually taken a detour to Springfield and the PAC, where the cast and crew of “Elf The Musical” are rehearsing and working on the technical aspects before going across the country over the next eight weeks.

The story of Buddy the Elf and his journey from the Santa’s workshop to find his birth dad and help others discover the holiday joy will come in an updated version, according to executive producer Kori Prior.

“There’s new sets, direction, orchestration, costumes and company, but what’s beautiful is it’s the same musical you know and love with a new spin,” she said. “It focuses on the heart with a fresh, new feel but the same title.”

The PAC will be the first show of the tour as the “Elf” team is ready to get going after nearly a year of preparation. This has been the starting tech location for several shows the past several years, including a Tina Turner musical Prior was part of a year ago.

She said Ohio offers tax credits for film and theater productions. The PAC location is good, between two large metropolitan areas, and has everything needed including local labor to work with the crew is available. The team stays, dines and shops here, and the community members may have even encountered the visitors.

“The people of Springfield are so warm and welcoming,” she said. “I’ve been working in this field for 25 years, and this group of individuals at Clark State are top notch, and we can’t wait to share our show with the community.”

On Oct. 24, the cast got to work with the musicians and each day the excitement builds.

“This is where all the elements we’ve built on and into a united production,” Prior said.

Although some people may be more focused on sorting their Halloween candy or getting the turkey and trimmings ready for Thanksgiving and putting the holiday season on hold, Prior said “Elf The Musical” translates into any time.

“It’s never too early for the blast of joy that is this show and that Christmas magic is just what the world needs now — two-and-a-half hours to activate the joy and love in your heart and touches people in a way the holidays are supposed to,” she said.

Tickets cost $40, $55, $65 and $75. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to https://pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2025-2026/.