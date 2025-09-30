ChalkFest, Project Scare-a-Crow to bring downtown fall fun this weekend

The scarecrows, created by Project Jericho families and local businesses, will be up starting Friday, Oct. 3, and ChalkFest will celebrate those and chalk art created live from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4.

The eighth annual ChalkFest is presented by National Trail Parks and Recreation and Project Jericho. Admission is free, and the events are family-friendly.

“ChalkFest is unique in that the community truly hosts it. Without them, there is no festival,” said Lo Houser, Project Jericho director.

Each fall, Project Jericho pairs local artists with families on themes for the life-size scarecrows of Project Scare-a-Crow. For 2025, Iconic Works of Art was chosen with abundant creative possibilities.

The Montgomery family got to work on recreating one of the biggest paintings of all – Mona Lisa.

“It’s a good way to bring the family together,” said Melinda Montgomery as she touched up Mona Lisa’s lips. “It’s also a good way to represent diversity in Springfield.”

There’s a balance between the newer work from a more modern artist such as Purvis Young, Banksy and Basquiat to the classics including “American Gothic,” depicting a farmer with pitchfork alongside a woman.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Jane Skogstrom estimated she and the family she’s working with will put in around 10 hours to create their version of the 1930 painting. She likes the story behind it; that says as much as the painting itself.

Skogstrom spent years working in the juvenile justice system, and this is an outlet she can enjoy and give back in.

“It keeps me working in the community. I believe in Project Jericho,” she said.

Chelsea Coberly put to use a work she did as a graphic design student at Clark State for her family’s scarecrow – Marilyn Monroe as painted by Andy Warhol. She was struck by the distinction of between the glamour of fame and the dark side in her version.

The Coberly family is working on Marilyn including one of the famous dresses she wore, enjoying the opportunity.

“I’m excited to see our vision come together. We don’t get to do a lot together,” Chelsea Coberly said.

Visitors to National Road Commons Park can vote on their favorite scarecrows with top finishers to receive prizes for the people’s choice, by paper ballot or a QR code.

Several Project Jericho students will also work with a chalk artist to do designs. There will be various categories and more opportunities for younger artists to compete including a 12-under and teen division.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

ChalkFest will have special guest artist Erik Greenawalt, known as The Chalking Dad. He’ll be creating a special Taylor Swift-themed interactive piece. There will also be food trucks, kids’ activities and live music from Larry Humphrey and friends.

For more information on ChalkFest and Project Scare-a-Crow, go to ntprd.org.

Project Jericho is a program of Clark State College that is supported in funding from Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, Clark County Juvenile Court, Ohio Arts Council, the Turner Foundation, the Community Health Foundation, and private contributions.