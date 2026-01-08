The 2-day Big Cheese Festival at Jungle Jim’s will have more than 400 cheeses

More than 400 cheeses will be featured at Jungle Jim's Big Cheese Festival March 7-8. CONTRIBUTED

More than 400 cheeses will be featured at Jungle Jim's Big Cheese Festival March 7-8. CONTRIBUTED
THINGS TO DO
By Sue Kiesewetter – Contributing Writer
46 minutes ago
X

After a five-year absence, the Big Cheese Festival weekend is returning to Jungle Jim’s International Market.

The two-day event runs from noon to 5 p.m. March 7-8, in the Oscar Event Center, 5440 Ohio 4. The cost is $30 general admission for adults and $5 for children 5-12.

Drink wristbands for beer and wine samplings can be purchased at the show for an additional $35.

“Ever since we stopped it because of Covid, it’s been our most anticipated, most requested event,” said Zack Cobb, the store’s creative director.

The last Big Cheese festival — Jungle Jim’s seventh — was in February 2020, just before Covid closed down events and changed how public gatherings are conducted.

More than 400 cheeses will be featured at Jungle Jim's Big Cheese Festival March 7-8. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Festival goers will find more than 400 cheeses from dozens of vendors for sampling at booths set up throughout the event center. Look for aged cheddar, creamy gouda, funky blues, washed rinds, along with pickles, olives and a stacked charcuterie.

Experts from the creameries will be available to suggest beer or wine pairings with the cheeses – which include international offerings. Representatives will answer questions and hand out samplings of their wares.

“This is a sampling event – right above the cheese department in the event center,’’ Cobb said. “You can buy the cheeses in the store and go home from the event with your cheese.”

There’s also an element of fun at the festival. Guests are encouraged to show up in their best attire – cheesy of course.

Guests at Jungle Jim's Big Cheese Festival are encouraged to dress up. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

“We are the land of imagination and fun. We’re excite to welcome back our vendors and guests,’’ Cobb said.

“We want to celebrate the gathering as a community that loves a cheesy time.”

Attendees will also be able to vote on their favorites in the following categories: American original, cheddar, blue, charcuterie, flavored cheese, and sheep/goat and best in show.

In the cooking school, there will be cheesemaking seminars featuring Ambrosi cheese, building a charcuterie board with the Di Bruno brothers, and a wine and cheese class.

The 45-minute classes are limited to 30 per session and are held at 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. each day and cost an extra $5 or $15. Saturday classes are sold out already.

MORE INFO

Tickets: junglejims.com/big-cheese-festival

In Other News
1
Comparing new year resolutions of a child vs. adult
2
Why integrated pest management is making a comeback in modern gardening
3
Want to attract birds to your backyard? Give them what they need
4
Adult recreation clubs makes Top 10 of Worldwide Fitness Trends list...
5
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will have America250-Ohio...

About the Author